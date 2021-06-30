COVID-19 Testing: An example of progressive technology, these masks are fitted with small disposable sensors that help in detecting the virus. The sensors can be fitted in other face masks and even clothes as well.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Could you image Coronavirus being detected by a mask? Well, engineers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University's Vice Institute for Biologically has made this possible. They have developed a prototype face mask that can diagnose Covid-19 in just 90 minutes. Here's all you need to know about this mask.

What is this mask?

An example of progressive technology, these masks are fitted with small disposable sensors that help in detecting the virus. The sensors can be fitted in other face masks and even clothes as well. It is based on freeze-dried cellular technology, known as Wearable Freeze-Dried Cell-Free or wFDCF Tech. It was first developed for viruses such as Ebola and Zika. This could be an innovative way to monitor the health care of front line workers.

How does this sensor work?

When this sensor is fitted in the mask of a person, it is able to detect the presence of the Covid-19 virus through their breath. In 90 minutes the sensors will indicate the same and its accuracy is similar to standard nucleic acid-based diagnostic tests.

Covid testing made easier

With the help of the wFDCF face mask, Covid testing is said to become easier. It doesn't use any electronic components. In fact, it is the first nucleic acid test that has a higher accuracy rate than the RT-PCR test at room temperature. This technology allows quick testing outside the laboratory. The MIT Harvard team is looking for manufacturing partners for the mass production of this mask.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha