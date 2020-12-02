In the brain fog, patients witness symptoms like short-term memory loss, trouble concentrating and focusing on tasks they normally do with ease, dizziness and confusion, post their recovery from the virus.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The coronavirus pandemic has been the talk of the town for over a year now. Since the deadly pathogen was first discovered in China's Wuhan in November 2019, the COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 has claimed over 1.4 million (14 lakh) lives and has afflicted over 64 million (6.42 crore) people across the globe.

During the past 1 year, several studies regarding the symptoms of the coronavirus have been published in which various types of symptoms were recorded in the patients who have contracted the deadly virus. Fatigue, Breathlessness, Anxiety and depression, Palpitations, Chest pains are some of the most common symptoms of COVID-19 witnessed in a majority of the population infected by the virus.

Now another symptom, known as 'Brain Fog', has been creating a buzz in the medical industry which was witnessed in some COVID-19 patients. The brain fogging is considered to be a long symptom of COVID-19, which means that it is witnessed by the infected patients months after their recovery. In the brain fog, patients witness symptoms like short-term memory loss, trouble concentrating and focusing on tasks they normally do with ease, dizziness and confusion, post their recovery from the virus.

In some cases, the patients, who have recovered from COVID-19, also suffer from neurological symptoms such as Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), in which the body’s immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system. The patients were unable to concentrate on work, read or write as they did before.

According to a report by the New Indian Express, doctors at the RV Aster Hospital have been contacted by some patients, who have recovered from COVID-19, complaining of memory loss, fatigue, dizziness, confusion, excess sleepiness, which causes sudden weakness in the limbs, leading to inability to walk and stumbling while walking.

A survey done by US-based Indiana University School of Medicine, covering 4,000 COVID-19 recovered patients, has found that almost 50 per cent of the people are suffering from one or other form of Brain Fog, that make it difficult for a person to carry on day-to-day routine work. Some even have complained that they felt like they were suffering from dementia.

Another study done by the University of Paris in August showed that around 34 per cent recovered Covid-19 patients complained of memory loss. Another 28 per cent said they had difficulty in concentrating on the work they did and around 31 per cent reported sleep disorder.

Causes of Brain Fog:

Though many cases have been reported in COVID-19 survivors, the scientists are yet to assert the main cause behind this symptom. Among the speculations related to Brain Fog, the main is that it is triggered by 'persistent immune activation'. Scientists also believe that the coronavirus is new to the human body due to which the immune system of some patients overreacts leading to a condition called 'encephalopathy', which alters the mental functioning of a person.

Some studies also suggest that the fatigue, weakness and confusion could also be caused by the prolonged use of steroids which are sometimes administered to Covid-19 patients, while others say that COVID-19 affects the frontal lobe of the brain, which deals with data processing, attention and repetition.

Posted By: Talib Khan