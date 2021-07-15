Even if you are fully vaccinated, there are certain precautions you must take before stepping out. The reason being the Delta variant, which is known to spread easily and cause severe symptoms.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As the world is still grappling with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, its Delta variant has caused another wave of fear and panic among people. Even if you are fully vaccinated, there are certain precautions you must take before stepping out. The reason being the Delta variant, which is known to spread easily, cause severe symptoms, and infect even those who have taken both the vaccine doses. Here's all you need to know about the dos and don'ts during the spread of the Delta variant.

What is the Delta variant?

The Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, can spread more easily. The strain has mutations on the spike protein that make it easier for it to infect human cells. This means that the variant is more contagious and can spread to others quickly. Therefore, precautions against it are very important. Even for the vaccinated people.

What are the dos and don'ts?

As per experts, it is safe for vaccinated people to meet other people and participate in group activities. However, to ensure safety, engage with only those people who are fully vaccinated.

Also, fully vaccinated people can consider stepping out for fresh air. Physical activity of any kind will help strengthen your immune system post-vaccination. If you go to the gym, prefer timings when it is the least crowded.

If you plan to meet people, indoor settings are the best if everybody has been fully vaccinated. However, attending offices or going to restaurants can pose some risks. If you still want to visit them, wear masks, maintain social distancing, and pick well-spaced locations.

Meanwhile, hospitals, shops, and grocery stores must be avoided. If it is essential for you to go to these places, follow all COVID-19 protocols. In addition, minimize the amount of time you spend there.

Most importantly, if you plan to travel, know that vaccination only lessens the risk of infection, but does not eliminate it. Choose places that are less crowded and follow all the necessary precautions.

Furthermore, it is advised to quarantine yourself for some days before and after travel. Regarding the means of travel, it is best to travel in your own car. If traveling by train or flight, follow heightened preventive measures.

