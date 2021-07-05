While travelling during the time of Covid one needs to take a lot of safety measures to avoid infection. If you wish to travel anywhere after the lockdown, make sure you follow these necessary precautions.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: India was hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis that was forced most of the states and union territories (UTs) to impose lockdowns and other curbs to break the chain of the infection. However, with a reduction in cases, most of the states and UTs are lifting the restrictions. This brought a sense of relief among people and a lot of people began to travelling.

After the states and UTs lifted the restrictions, a long queue of vehicles was seen on the roads leading to Himachal Pradesh and other areas famous for vacations. However, travelling during this time needs a lot of safety measures to avoid infection. If you wish to travel anywhere after the lockdown, make sure you follow these necessary precautions.

1. Wearing a mask: Keep your mask always on! It is very important to wear a mask while travelling as this protects you against any infection which is present in the environment. Not only this, but it also ensures that other people who are meeting and travelling with you are safe.

2. Maintaining Social Distancing: Social distancing is a great way to avoid any close contact with different individuals to avoid catching the virus yourself and to avoid passing it on.

3. Washing hands regularly and doing sanitization: By washing your hand regularly you can always prevent infection as we always touch our eyes, nose, and mouth without even realising it. The virus can easily enter our body through the eyes, nose and mouth and make us sick.

4. A negative RT-PCR test report: While travelling always makes sure that you carry a negative RT-PCR (maximum 72 hours ) report with yourself. As many places requires a negative RT-PCR report at the time of arrival.

5. Make sure to open doors from elbows and avoid touching the handrail of escalators: Always ensure that you do not open any door directly from your hand, as the door handles contains a coating of germs that will transfer into your hands. Meanwhile, avoid touching the handrail of an escalator as that may also contain germs.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report. Prior consultation with a doctor is advisable before following any of the above-mentioned tips)

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen