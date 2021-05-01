What will happen if they test COVID-19 positive, here we are with some tips that will help you in keeping your kids aware and safe.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: India is reeling under deep crisis after the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic hit the country. Every day over 3.5 lakh cases are being reported, even the fatality rate has gone higher. This situation has left the citizens perplexed, and they are trying their best to prevent themselves from contracting the deadly virus. Doctors are repeatedly asking the citizens to wear a mask, and those who have tested positive need not rush to the hospital rather should get quarantined at home. Now, during such times, parents who have small kids are quite worried-- what will happen if they test COVID-19 positive. So here we are with some tips that will help you in keeping your kids aware and safe.

Isolate yourself in a separate room

The first step after testing COVID-19 positive should be complete isolation, including your bathroom, utensils, etc. Asks your kids to stay away from you till you test negative. Teach your children the importance of isolation and make them understand this tough situation.

Wear a mask at home



Since you are quarantined at home, make sure you are wearing your mask as it will prevent in spreading the virus. Some studies claim that the SARs-COV-2 virus can spread through the air, so ask your kids to wear masks and encourage them for healthy living.

Don't leave your kids alone

During such tough times, don't leave your children alone. Keep in touch with them via the internet and keep updating them about your health. Also, keep them busy by teaching them, playing games, virtually, exercising, etc.

Are you alone? Seek the help of trustworthy

If you are a single parent and have tested positive, then call someone trustworthy who can take good care of your children. Also, if your kid is above 16 then, guide them rather than inviting someone for babysitting.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv