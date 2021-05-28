Coronavirus Information: Infants as young as eight months old are being admitted to the hospital after showing symptoms of post-COVID MIS-C.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As India is witnessing a sharp spike in the number of children infected by the COVID-19 infection, MIS-C (multi-organ inflammatory syndrome in Children) has become a grave concern for parents. Infants as young as eight months old are being admitted to the hospital after showing symptoms of post-COVID MIS-C. Recently, over 100 cases of multi-organ inflammatory syndrome in children were reported in northern India in the last five days by the Indian Academy of Pediatric Intensive Care. MIS-C is a rare but troublesome condition.

Here’s all you need to know about inflammatory syndrome in kids.

What is a multi-organ inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C)?

Multi-organ inflammatory syndrome in children is a condition in which different body parts become inflamed, including your heart, kidney, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. It is a serious but rare condition in children which first emerged in April 2020 amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. Most MIS-C diagnosed children eventually get better with treatment. However, some cases can turn risky. A recent study published by The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health suggests that MIS-C fades away after over 6 months.



What is the cause of multi-organ inflammatory syndrome in children?

Although the exact reason behind the occurrence of multi-organ inflammatory syndrome in children is not known yet, but increased number of cases of MIS in children have been found in COVID-19 recovered patients. This could be an excessive immune response related to COVID-19.



What are the symptoms of MIS-C?

These are some of the commonly reported symptoms of multi-organ inflammatory syndrome in children. It is important to note, not all children show the same symptoms.

• Fever

• Abdominal pain

• Vomiting

• Diarrhea

• Neck pain

• Rash

• Bloodshot eyes

• Feeling extra tired

Some of the serious symptoms of the inflammatory syndrome in children could be trouble in breathing, pain or pressure in the chest, pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds, and severe abdominal pain. You are advised to seek emergency care right away if your child is showing any of these symptoms.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report. Prior consultation with a doctor is advisable here.)

