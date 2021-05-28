New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As India is witnessing a sharp spike in the number of children infected by the COVID-19 infection, MIS-C (multi-organ inflammatory syndrome in Children) has become a grave concern for parents. Infants as young as eight months old are being admitted to the hospital after showing symptoms of post-COVID MIS-C. Recently, over 100 cases of multi-organ inflammatory syndrome in children were reported in northern India in the last five days by the Indian Academy of Pediatric Intensive Care. MIS-C is a rare but troublesome condition.

Here’s all you need to know about inflammatory syndrome in kids.

What is a multi-organ inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C)?

Multi-organ inflammatory syndrome in children is a condition in which different body parts become inflamed, including your heart, kidney, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. It is a serious but rare condition in children which first emerged in April 2020 amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. Most MIS-C diagnosed children eventually get better with treatment. However, some cases can turn risky. A recent study published by The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health suggests that MIS-C fades away after over 6 months.

What is the cause of multi-organ inflammatory syndrome in children?

Although the exact reason behind the occurrence of multi-organ inflammatory syndrome in children is not known yet, but increased number of cases of MIS in children have been found in COVID-19 recovered patients. This could be an excessive immune response related to COVID-19.

What are the symptoms of MIS-C?

These are some of the commonly reported symptoms of multi-organ inflammatory syndrome in children. It is important to note, not all children show the same symptoms.

• Fever
• Abdominal pain
• Vomiting
• Diarrhea
• Neck pain
• Rash
• Bloodshot eyes
• Feeling extra tired

Some of the serious symptoms of the inflammatory syndrome in children could be trouble in breathing, pain or pressure in the chest, pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds, and severe abdominal pain. You are advised to seek emergency care right away if your child is showing any of these symptoms.

Also Read
Black Fungus information: Your mask can be a risk for mucormycosis; Here's..
Black Fungus information: Your mask can be a risk for mucormycosis; Here's..

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report. Prior consultation with a doctor is advisable here.)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha