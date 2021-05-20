COVID-19 Information: Scroll down to read the difference between the different types of masks available in the market amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Face masks have recently gained popularity and have become extremely important to wear amidst the Covid-19 pandemic across the globe. It has become compulsory for people to wear the mask when they are in a public place. The severity of the second wave of coronavirus is such that people are advised to wear masks even when they are at home. In such a situation you must know whether the mask that you are using is effective or not.

Here are some of the difference between the different types of masks available in the market that can help you make a better choice.

Surgical mask:

A surgical mask is a loose-fitting mask that creates a physical barrier between the wearer and an infected person or potential contaminants in the immediate surrounding. It has the ability to filter around 60 per cent of respiratory particles.

If worn properly surgical masks can help block large-particle droplets, splashes, sprays, or splatter that may contain germs. However, small germ particles can still enter through these masks due to the thinness of its material and loose fit.

People prefer surgical masks because they are easy to breathe from. Surgical masks are supposed to be disposed after every use.



Cloth Mask:

Cloth Masks are made up of natural synthetic material. These masks can reduce droplets spray from 8 feet to 2.5 inches. The effectiveness of the homemade cloth mask largely depends on its design. According to experts layered cotton cloth masks can be used to prevent the virus from entering your system. However, they cannot be fully relied upon as small virus aerosols can pass through them.

N95 mask:

N95 which is also known as a respirator is a tight sealed face mask which can filter upto 95 per cent 0.3 micron particles. It provides protection from inhaling particulate matter than can slip through the loose ends of other masks or through their thin material. It gives protection to both the wearer and the person standing around an infected person. N95 mask’s design makes it conformable to fear.

In the present situation of Covid-19 experts suggest double masking to prevent contracting the virus.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha