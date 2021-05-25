COVID-19 Information: Known as Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), doctors say it starts coming up in a child’s body four to six weeks after recovering from COVID-19 infection.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As India continues to grapple under a multi-front battle with COVID-19 pandemic and newly emerged fatal fungal infections, a specific post-COVID complication amongst the children has come up as another alarming cause of worry amongst the medical fraternity. Known as Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), doctors say it starts coming up in a child’s body four to six weeks after recovering from COVID-19 infection.

Doctors say that Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) can affect the heart, liver and kidney among children. According to Dr Yogesh Kumar Gupta, paediatrician in Fortis Healthcare, the inflammation in these organs does not occur while COVID-19 infection is ongoing in a child’s body.

The syndrome is rare and it occurs once the infection is over and antibodies developed in a child’s body against COVID-19 start giving allergic reactions within the internal organs of a child’s body.

“Active COVID infection is not something we are worried about because most of them are mild to moderately symptomatic but once they recover and once they have antibodies in them, then these antibodies are somehow reacting in children. It’s like an allergy or reaction in their body,” Dr Gupta was quoted as saying by news agency PTI while adding that MIS-C is already a notified entity in countries where the peak of COVID-19 is over.

Prevention of COVID-19 among children is a must avoid MIS-C like complications

According to Dr Giridhara R Babu, an epidemiologist at the Public Health Foundation of India and a member of the COVID Technical Advisory Committee in Karnataka, preventing the Covid-19 infection is a must avoid Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C).

Top epidemiologist says that however rare, the understanding of MIS-C is just ahead of the next COVID-19 wave. “Even if it is a small percentage, this needs thorough investigation. A clear understanding is needed ahead of the next wave,” Dr Babu said.





