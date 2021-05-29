COVID-19 Information: Canine Coronavirus is a single-stranded RNA virus that is commonly found in dogs worldwide. A member of the Alphacoronavirus species, it causes a highly contagious intestinal disease in dogs.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: A new canine Coronavirus has been found in humans in the state of Sarawak in Malaysia. 8 people were reported to be positive for this virus in a medical journal published by Oxford University Press- Clinical Infectious Diseases. These people were admitted to the hospital due to pneumonia. Does this mean dogs can spread Coronavirus to humans? Here is all you need to know.

What is Canine Coronavirus, is it different from SAR-COV-2?

Canine Coronavirus is a single-stranded RNA virus that is commonly found in dogs worldwide. A member of the Alphacoronavirus species, it causes a highly contagious intestinal disease in dogs. However, the SAR-COV-2, which causes COVID-19 falls into the category of the betacoronavirus group. Hence, COVID-19 is different from the Canine Coronavirus.

How did scientists find the Canine Coronavirus?

The Caine Coronavirus was detected in humans when researchers were trying to develop a new test to detect all kinds of Coronaviruses. They tested 192 human swabs from pneumonia patients in Malaysia’s hospital. Nine of these samples tested positive for Coronavirus. Surprisingly, four cases were of Canine Coronavirus. Later four more patients were detected with the Canine Coronavirus. Using their samples, scientists were able to sequence the virus’s gnome with dog cells. It was found that the virus detected in the 8 patients was closely related to different alpha coronaviruses traceable in pigs and cats.

Can canine Coronavirus spread to humans?

After the canine Coronavirus was identified in patients in Malaysia, there have been concerns over whether this virus can spread from one patient to another. There is no evidence as of now that confirms that canine Coronavirus can spread to others. The patients who were found to be positive with this virus in Malaysia were simultaneously infected from other viruses as well such as adenovirus or influenza. Hence, it is difficult to find a single source of the infection.

Most importantly, the canine Coronavirus is much older (about 50 years) than the COVID-19 which makes the likelihood of a canine Coronavirus outbreak even lower. However, it is critical to keep surveillance on the new Coronaviruses which continue to mutate to identify a cross-species jump in the future.

(Disclaimer: The article is for information purpose based on the researches and does not substitute for professional medical advice. Anyone having the symptoms is advised to consult a medical professional or healthcare provider.)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan