Cytokine Storm: Experts say that cytokines are present as a kind of protein inside the cells of the human body and are a part of our body's immune response system.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The coronavirus is spreading at a much faster speed during its second wave around the world. Especially in Asian countries, the havoc wreaked by the COVID-19 is much high higher than in other regions of the world. Amid the second wave, many COVID-19 cases have come forward in which a new condition has developed which is known as Cytokine Storm.

According to experts, the Cytokine Storm is severe and can also result in the death of the COVID-19 patients if left untreated. We all must have heard about the multiple organ failure in COVID patients causing deaths. Now, it is believed that the multiple organ failure in COVID-19 patients is caused by the Cytokine storm. Experts say that cytokines are present as a kind of protein inside the cells of the human body and are a part of our body's immune response system. They help in protecting our body from various types of infections and fight against them.

However, when the virus attacks our body, more and more cytokines are produced in the body and begin to grow uncontrollably. In such a situation cytokines start attacking the cells themselves, which adversely affects the body. Along with this, many parts of the body gradually stop working. Experts also say that the coronavirus makes the body's immune system its biggest enemy.

Cytokine storms or uncontrolled cytokines may affect the lungs, due to which, the amount of oxygen in the body starts decreasing and the arteries of the heart also start swelling, which increases the risk of a heart attack. Apart from this, the chances of blood clotting or thrombosis also increase.

In the opinion of experts, such an infection is more likely to happen in the second week after getting infected with COVID-19. Experts believe that steroids should be given to patients during such a stage. In the second week of infection, the patient needs more precaution and monitoring.

At such a time, it is very important to continuously monitor the oxygen level of the body. However, experts say that a comprehensive study is still needed on the fatal effects of this storm on the body.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan