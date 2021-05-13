COVID-19 Information: People who got the two different vaccines reported fatigue and severe headache. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: COVID-19 vaccine may not be 100 per cent effective, but it can lower the risk of severity and mortality when contracted with the deadly virus. However, ever since PM Modi has announced vaccine for the 18 above category, Indian states are witnessing a shortage of vaccine in several cities such as Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, Noida, among others. Well, this is not just in India but across the nation, and to overcome the vaccine scarcity, low and middle-income nations, thought of mixing the doses. However, health experts have strictly prohibited this practice as it can lead to some serious side effects.

To elaborate more on the effects of mixing the doses a study was conducted by the researchers from the University of Oxford proved that mixing two vaccines can lead to more short-lived side effects. As per a report in The Lancet medical journal, people who got the first dose of AstraZeneca Plc were given Pfizer Inc's vaccine on their second visit. After receiving the jab, they reported more short-lived side effects but mostly mild.

Whereas in France, older patients who got the first dose of the Astra vaccine before it was restricted for them got the second jab of BioNTech SE and Pfizer.

"It's a really intriguing finding and not something that we were necessarily expecting. Whether or not this will relate to improved immune response, we don't know yet; we'll be finding out those results in a few weeks' time," Matthew Snape, an Oxford paediatrics and vaccinology professor who's leading the trial, was quoted saying.

According to Matthew Snape, the severe side effects that were reported after the mixing of two vaccines vanished in few days, however, the study has not pointed out any safety regarding the same. Mixing of dose can result in an increase in work absences the day after immunisation. "You wouldn't want to immunise a ward full of nurses with a mixed schedule on the same day," he further added.

The research showed around 10 per cent of a participant, who received mixed doses reported severe headache and fatigue compared with 3 per cent participant who got single vaccine doses.

As per researchers, this study concludes that vaccines that share the same target can be mixed together.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv