COVID-19 Information: This has caused a lot of fear, confusion, and apprehension in the minds of people regarding the vaccines and when to take them.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: There have been many cases of people contracting COVID-19 even after taking the first dose of the vaccine recently. Some people have been also caught by the virus for the second time in a row. This has caused a lot of fear, confusion, and apprehension in the minds of people regarding the vaccines and when to take them. Here are all your questions answered that you might be looking for:

What happens if you get COVID-19 in between vaccine doses?

You are not considered fully vaccinated if you have only been administered one dose of the COVID vaccine. It is important to follow all the protocols and take necessary precautions all the time. If you test COVID positive after your first dose, experts suggest that you should isolate yourself for 14 days and reschedule your second dose after recovering.

Should you restart the vaccine schedule after recovering?

According to health experts, you do not need to restart your vaccine schedule after recovering from Covid after the first dose. The first shot doesn’t become ineffectual due to a delay in the vaccine doses. You may take the second dose after recovering from the infection as per the doctor’s guidance. The second dose is needed to strengthen the impact of the first dose.

What are the chances of getting infected?

The vaccines do not provide 100% immunity from the virus. They just boost your immunity by creating antibodies in your system to fight the virus. In other words, the vaccines prevent causing any serious Covid related complication. Therefore, if you don’t take full precautions the chances of getting infected are still not less. It is advised to follow Covid protocols even after taking both the jabs.

How long can the second dose be delayed?

As per recent guidelines, the Covishield vaccine can be taken between a gap of 8-12 months. With Covaxin the duration remains the same 4-6 weeks. However, if you have contracted the virus after the first dose, it is only advised to take the second dose once you have recovered.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan