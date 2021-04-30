The second wave of COVID-19 is attacking the lungs of patients, making them gasp for breath. As per health experts, by the time symptoms are shown, 25 per cent of lungs had already damaged.

New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: India is witnessing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases every day, and with this, there is a shortage of hospital beds, medical oxygen, and other medical facilities. Due to this crunch, several COVID infected patients are taking the treatment in-home quarantine. Though they are consulting doctor, still they don't know the right way to use the oxygen cylinder or concentrator.

The second wave of COVID-19 is attacking the lungs of patients, making them gasp for breath. As per health experts, by the time symptoms are shown, 25 per cent of lungs had already damaged. And within just two to three days of symptoms oxygen level is reported below 80 in several patients making them in urgent need of oxygen. So if you are someone who has recently tested positive and using oxygen equipment, such as a cylinder or concentrator at home then, keep in mind these tips before you use:

1. When to use Medical Oxygen or Concentrator?

This is one of the most important tips a patient should keep in mind. Not every COVID patient requires oxygen, only those whose oxygen level is below 90 should take oxygen after consulting a doctor. Patients should try to maintain their oxygen level between 94-99 per cent.

2. How to use oxygen mask and nasal cannula

Make sure the mask fits your face, and there is no leakages or gaps. You are advised to use a proper size oxygen mask for the uninterrupted oxygen supply. Also, before you use an oxygen mask or cannulas or concentrator, sanitise them well.

If you are using an oxygen concentrator then, make sure that there's plenty of open windows and ventilation in your room to allow nitrogen to escape.

3. Therapies to boost oxygen

Inhaling oxygen through a concentrator or cylinder is not the only way to enhance your oxygen level with this you also need to do some exercises. To boost oxygen level, health experts have advised COVID patients to sleep in the prone position, that is, lie on their chest and place pillows under their neck, chest and shins. Or one can do breathing exercises, that is, 'anulom and vilom' or walk in your room. Also, along with exercise have proper food rich in iron and protein to improve the function of the lungs.

4. When you should get hospitalised?

Patients having mild and moderate symptoms are advised to stay in home quarantine, but even these patients turn serious. So here are the signs that indicate you are in dire need of hospital care:

- Unconsciousness and unable to wake up

- Face, lips and tongue getting discoloured or getting dark

- Discomfort even after taking medical oxygen

- Joint pains

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv