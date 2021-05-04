COVID-19 Information: India recorded 3,57,229 new cases and 3,449 deaths in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total tally to 2,02.82,833 in the country.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: There has been a massive surge in coronavirus cases in India in the past few months with daily cases crossing the mark of over 3.6 lakh cases. Amidst this, the travel plans of people came to a halt and it is advisable for people to not travel until it is necessary. However, if there is an emergency and you need to travel during these unprecedented times then taking precautions is necessary.

Here are some tips that you should keep in mind while travelling during a coronavirus pandemic:

*Wash Hands Frequently

It is advisable for people that while travelling they should wash hands frequently and keep a sanitiser handy. Apart from this, a person should maintain a distance from another person of at least one metre.

*Wear a double mask while travelling

According to AIIMS director, Dr Randeep Guleria, "the best efficacy has shown in the study of wearing a double mask or wearing N95 masks. He also said that whenever a person wears a mask he needs to ensure that it tightly fits around the nose and mouth so that the air does not come in from the side of the nose. Apart from this, people should wear a mask even when they are in their car.

* COVID-19 test before travelling

In interstate travel, one must get their coronavirus tests done before travelling. According to guidelines of several states, it is also mandatory to get an RTPCR test that should not be old than 72 hours.

* Do not forget to follow the local travel advisory

Several states have issued the travel advisory for people, and before travelling you need to go through it so that you do not violate any rule.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma