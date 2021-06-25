Vaccines for children under 18 years are still in the trial phase, so it is advisable to consult a doctor as soon as your kid starts developing symptoms.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Recently, India has seen a decline in Covid-19's second wave but the danger of the third wave is hovering above the nation again. It is said that the third wave can prove fatal for children but doctors believe that even adults should start diagnosis and treatment at the right time. Acknowledging their symptoms at the right will help people but also reduces the risk of serious situations, including MIS-C.

Therefore, parents should not only protect the children from the risky environment as much as possible but should also keep an eye on the early symptoms.

Symptoms of Covid-19 in children may include, sore throat and cough. A nagging cough, hoarseness, and sore throat can be symptoms of upper respiratory tract inflammation due to COVID-19. Another symptom can be a runny nose Many children also experience symptoms such as runny nose, along with itchy nose, nasal congestion, or loss of smell.

These symptoms may sometimes confuse a parent with a normal cold and flu. However, some symptoms like fatigue and muscle pain, skin rash or redness of eyes, diarrhoea and abdominal pain, and fever and chills can be an above indication for getting your kids tested.

India has suffered a total number of 3.01 Crore Covid-19 cases among which 2.91 Crore have been recovered. This data complies with both the first and second waves. On the other hand, the death ratio recorded 3.93 lakh.

Simultaneously, lakhs of people are getting vaccinated on daily basis. Governments of all the states are preparing for the third wave now. Covid-19 has not only taken the lives of people but also has made a drastic impact on the economy.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen