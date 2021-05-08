COVID-19 Information: There are some questions that are bothering people, such as how effective is RT-PCR Test? When to get CT Scan? Is CT scan safe? Here's what experts have to say

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: COVID-19 pandemic is getting worse in the country, with more than 4 lakh people testing positive and thousands of people succumbing to the deadly virus. Amid such an alarming situation, citizens are leaving no stones unturned to prevent themselves from contracting coronavirus. Also, with the help of social media, they are educating themselves regarding the new symptoms and seriousness of the situation. However, there are some questions that are bothering people, such as how effective is RT-PCR Test? What if it reports negative and the person still has symptoms? When to get CT Scan? and is a CT scan safe?

So to clear the doubts of people, Onlymyhealth got in touch with former National President and Assistant Professor of Lady Hardinge Medical College, Dr Vivek Chouksey, who answered all these questions.

What to do if RT-PCR Test is negative and you still have COVID-19 symptoms?

If your RT-PCR test is negative and you are still experiencing COVID-19 symptoms then, it's necessary to consult your doctor as sometimes the RT-PCR test is unreliable. So keep a check on your symptoms and go into isolation at home. Keep the following things in mind if you have COVID-19 symptoms:

- Home quarantine yourself in a spacious room where there is enough ventilation

- Keep checking your oxygen level with the help of an oximeter

- Keep checking your body temperature with the help of a thermometer

- Even after 3-4 days of isolation, your body temperature doesn't come down then, immediately get yourself tested again.

How effective is the RT-PCR test?

Currently, there are two types of test-taking place for COVID-19, namely COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test and RT-PCR Test. Rapid Antigen Test is conducted when a person is experiencing COVID symptoms, and he/she has been reported negative. If a person is not satisfied, then the RT-PCR test was conducted as a final test. However, ever since the second wave has hit the country, it was reported that the RT-PCR test has failed to give authentic results. Several cases were reported where RT-PCR reported the patient negative even after having COVID-19 symptoms.

Why RT-PCR report is coming negative?

Ever since the second wave has hit the country, RT-PCR Test is reporting patients negative who are experiencing mild and moderate symptoms. As per the expert, the RT-PCR test can only give surety o about 70 per cent. The following can be the reasons:

- Sometimes the viral in the body of the patient is normal, and its load is very less. In such a situation, the chances of getting negative report increases.

- If a patient is undergoing a test almost a week later, then also it can come out to be negative

- People who have mild or moderate symptoms can be tested negative

When to get CT Scan?

As per doctors, people who are experiencing COVID symptoms should immediately get isolated and undergo an RT-PCR test. If the reports say that they are negative, but still they are experiencing the symptoms then, stay in isolation and keep checking your temperature and oxygen level. After 3-4 days of isolation, your body temperature doesn't drops then, consult your doctor and undergo an RT-PCR test again. However, if again result is negative then, doctors recommend undergoing CT Scan after 5-6 days. Doctors have advised that people who are experiencing severe symptoms should only undergo CT Scan.

Disadvantage of CT Scan

As per doctors following are the cons of a CT Scan:

- Unnecessary CT Scans can do serious harm

- CT Scan at a younger age increases the risk of cancer

- 1 CT Scan = 300-400 X rays

- Patients with moderate and mild symptoms should avoid CT Scan

