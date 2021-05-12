COVID-19 Symptoms: If you are someone who has tested positive for a virus and quarantined at home then, here's what you need to remember:

New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: COVID-19 cases are increasing with every passing of the day, and to curb the outspread of the virus, state governments have been imposing stricter rules and complete lockdown. As hospitals are running out of beds, oxygen cylinders and other medical facilities, doctors are advising COVID-19 patients with mild or moderate infection to stay at home. However, not many know how to monitor their symptoms and why day 5 to 10 are crucial during the 14 day recovery period.

Ever since the second wave has hit the country, the virus has got deadlier that even the mildest cases can turn into worse. This is why day 5 to 10 are important when recovering from the coronavirus. So if you are someone who has tested positive for a virus and quarantined at home then, here's what you need to remember:

Recovery depends on symptoms

According to the health experts, recovery from COVID-19 entirely depends upon the symptoms after Day 5 because the initial days of infection are confusing. Several patients have experience asymptomatic or mild symptoms and this why after Day 5 the actual severity can be determined. Not just this, it also helps in knowing the complication that a patient is likely to suffer post the infection.

What are the Symptoms which demand attention?

From Day 5 onwards, the symptoms enter the 'second phase', wherein the immune system produces antibodies to fight the virus. During this period, the patient's health can fluctuate, such as a dip in oxygen level, increase in fever, respiratory symptoms, heaviness, etc making it necessary to monitor the symptoms at regular intervals.

Who is most at risk?

Age plays a vital role in determining the severity of infection and recovery. As per health experts, patients who are suffering from obesity, high cholesterol, diabetes, immuno-compromising conditions are at higher risk.

What to do when infection gets worse?

Timely detection can help in saving the patient, so if the patients get serious then immediately call your doctor for advice or shift the patient to the hospital for proper care.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv