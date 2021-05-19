The ones who have already contracted the disease earlier are under this constant fear of getting it again. Therefore, many of them are considering to get vaccinated as soon as possible after recovering from the infection. But is it possible?

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The second wave of COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the people of India. The country is under lockdown and curfews to protect everyone from the new strain of this virus. While, the experts are adopting all the measures of curing patients of the coronavirus infection, yet the unseen and unknown virus is tricking people and getting into the body and making them sick totally.

The ones who have already contracted the disease earlier are under this constant fear of getting it again. Therefore, many of them are considering to get vaccinated as soon as possible after recovering from the infection. But is it possible? Read on to know more.

As per the new recommendations of NEGVAC accepted by the Union Ministry of Health, COVID-19 vaccination to be given after 3 months of recovery from the virus. In case the patient has been infected after receiving the first dose, the second dose to be deferred by 3 months after recovery from the coronavirus. As per the latest information, there is no need for the vaccine recipient to undergo the Rapid Antigen Test before getting vaccinated. Meanwhile, the vaccine is also recommended for all lactating women.

However, prior to this, Press Information Bureau's (PIB) tweet stated that patients who have COVID-19 can get vaccinated after about 4 weeks of full recovery. The tweet read as, "How long should one wait to take #COVID19Vaccine after recovering from #COVID19?... A recovered #COVID patient should wait for at least 4 weeks from recovery, before getting #vaccinated... #IndiaFightsCorona #Unite2FightCorona"

What is the need for vaccine after four weeks?

Getting vaccinated after four weeks post-recovery from COVID-19 is being recommended from the Indian government because it will improve your body's immune response. It is being said that the antibodies formed in one's body are expected to stay till 4-6 weeks. So, getting vaccinated while having the infection's reaction will not make any difference. Therefore, you should receive the first dosage of vaccine after getting fully recovered from COVID-19 because only then the vaccine will be able to increase the immune response further.

When to get vaccinated according to WHO and CDC?

Meanwhile, the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that a person should get vaccinated immediately after recovering, while according to the World Health Organization (WHO) patients should wait for six months before receiving the vaccine. This is because the natural antibodies are present until that period of time inside a human's body.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal