COVID-19 Information: However, this supplemental oxygen should only be used upon a doctor's prescription. Follow these steps to set up an oxygen concentrator at home.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Oxygen concentrators have become a critical life-saving resource in the second wave of Coronavirus hit India. Many have died in the recent past and continue to struggle due to the unavailability of oxygen cylinders in the country. At a time like this, oxygen concentrators have become the best solution to provide oxygen supply at home to people facing respiratory issues- for hours without needing to be replaced or refilled. However, this supplemental oxygen should only be used upon a doctor's prescription. Follow these steps to set up an oxygen concentrator at home.

Step 1: Place the oxygen concentrator 1- 2 feet away from the wall. This is necessary because the concentrator needs enough space to circulate air. It also tends to get very hot upon use. Therefore, you need to position it away from any furniture or furnishing.

Step 2: Connect the humidification bottle if it is prescribed by the doctor. It is required if the oxygen flow rate is higher than 2-3 litres per minute (LPM). Then fit the threaded cap on your humidification bottle into the outlet of the oxygen concentrator. Slowly twist the bottle and check if it is safely attached to the machine. Remember to use only distilled or filtered water in the humidification bottle.

Step 3: Attach the oxygen tubing to the humidification bottle or an adaptor.

Step 4: The oxygen concentrator will have an air inlet filter that clears the air. It is present inside the machine. You should make sure that the filter is placed before using the machine. It can be washed once a week with warm water and used after it's dry.

Step 5: The concentrator should be turned on at least 15-20 minutes before using it. This is because it takes time to cycle the correct concentration of air.

Step 6: Do not use an extension cord for plugging the concentrator as it needs a lot of power to operate and might lead to a risk of fire.

Step 7: Once the machine is on you will hear the loud sound of the air being processed. Always check the light indicator to ensure if the machine is working properly.

Step 8: locate the litre control knob and set it as per the prescribed litre per minute. If you are not sure about it, always consult your doctor. You shouldn't adjust the LPM randomly.

Step 9: Ensure that there is no bend or kink in the tube. Also, ensure that there is no gap in the sides of the mask you are using to breathe.

Step 10: In case you are using a nasal cannula, adjust it upward in your nostril to get high levels of oxygen.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan