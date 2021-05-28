COVID-19 Infromation: The report suggests if pneumonia in COVID patients is diagnosed within the first 4-5 days and anti-inflammatory and anti-thrombotic drugs given, patients can be brought out of danger.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: A report has been prepared by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) joint secretory and Cardiologist, Dr Santosh Gupta in which he tells about the symptoms, identification, and precautions of pneumonia amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Calling the first four to five days of COVID infection ‘Golden Hour’ for pneumonia patients Dr Gupta said it is a crucial period to save their lives.

The report suggests if pneumonia in COVID patients is diagnosed within the first 4-5 days and anti-inflammatory and anti-thrombotic drugs given, patients can be brought out of danger. Here’s a small six minutes test you can use to rule out the possibility of pneumonia:

Six minutes test to diagnose pneumonia

Dr Gupta’s report suggests a six minutes walk test to diagnose if you have pneumonia or not. All you have to do is to follow these steps:

• Place two chairs at a distance of 40 to 50 feet

• Check your oxygen level

• Then walk fastly between the two chairs.

• After 6 minutes check your oxygen level again

If your oxygen level decreases by 4 per cent or more after 6 minutes, then it means you have pneumonia according to Dr Gupta.

How to identify pneumonia?

After 4 to 5 days of showing the symptom of COVID-19, if your pulse rate is more than 100, fever is not less than 101, the oxygen level is less than 94, CRP is more than 10, and you have difficulty in breathing then it could indicate that you may be suffering for pneumonia. It is always advisable to seek consultation with a doctor upon experiencing these symptoms.

A person must not delay when symptoms occur according to Dr Gupta. Treating pneumonia in the early stages is more possible as with time irrecoverable damage to the lungs can be caused. Therefore, it is important to identify pneumonia as early as possible and start timely medication.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report. Prior consultation with a doctor is advisable here.)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan