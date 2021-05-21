COVID-19 Information: Dr Randeep Guleria, AIIMS director, had raised the alarm to highlight an indiscriminate number of self-recommended CT-Scans across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As people across India continue to reel under the hard-hit impact of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, hospitals and testing labs reported a large number of people rushing to get their chests scanned in the aftermath of recovering from Covid-19. Dr Randeep Guleria, AIIMS director, had raised the alarm to highlight an indiscriminate number of self-recommended CT-Scans across the country.

“There is a lot of misuse of CT scans and biomarkers. A lot of people are doing CTs the moment they test positive. There is no point in doing it for mild positive cases. Even asymptomatic people will have some patches and they go away without treatment", Dr Guleria had said.

"If you have a mild illness and oxygen saturation is good, there is no point in doing a CT scan. A single CT scan is equal t 300 X-rays and hence shouldn’t be used to determine the damage caused by Covid in mildly infected patients", he added.

CT ordered in less than 2 per cent cases, say top doctors

Doctors have cautioned against the use of CT scans to determine the damage caused by Covid-19 Dr R. Aravind, Head of Infectious Diseases, Government Medica College, Thiruvananthapuram was quoted as saying by a leading newspaper that oxygen saturation levels indicate the damage caused by Covid-19 rather than CT findings and is key to treatment decisions “CT findings are ordered in less than 2 per cent of cases,” he added.

Judicious use of CT-Scans necessary

Dr Lancelot Pinto, Consultant Pulmonologist and Epidemiologist at Mumbai’s P.D Hinduja Hospital, as quoted by Times of India, said that judicious use of CT scans which must be opted to detect damage caused by Covid. “We should not overplay the effects of radiation if the scan is going to help us diagnose something of importance. The problem is that many people are now using it indiscriminately and one shouldn’t be exposed to radiation with no gain. That’s unacceptable,” Dr Pinto said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan