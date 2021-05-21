COVID-19 Information: People suffering from Hyperglycaemia, also known as high blood sugar, are 30 per cent more at risk of contracting COVID-19.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ever since the second wave of COVID-19 hit the country, there has been a considerable rise in cases. But for the past few days, the graph is coming down. However, the graph of fatalities is continuously rising, which is a matter of concern. According to a recent study, people suffering from Hyperglycaemia, also known as high blood sugar, are 30 per cent more at risk of contracting COVID-19. So if you are someone who is suffering from this issue then, scroll down below to know about its symptoms and prevention steps.

To understand how COVID-19 affects the blood sugar level, a leading portal got in touch with several doctors to clear the confusion doing around it.

What leads to high blood sugar level?

Speaking to Times of India, Principal Director of Endocrinology Diabetes and Obesity at Max Hospital, Dr Surjeet Jha, was quoted saying, "Around 10-13 per cent of people in the country suffer from diabetes. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we all have not been going out and staying at home. All this has reduced the level of physical activity, which has impacted our health and blood sugar levels hugely. Any kind of acute infection in the body can lead to a rise in blood sugar levels. The not so good diet, high fever and other factors during the COVID infection lead to a rise in blood sugar levels. On top of it, it's fueled by the use of steroids, which is unavoidable in some patients."

Further elaborating on the causes, Dr S K Wangnoo, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology, Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, was quoted saying, "It's mandatory for everyone whether they are diabetic or not to get their blood sugar levels checked. COVID can affect the pancreatic beta cells, which produce insulin. The ACE-2 receptors damage the beta cells that produce insulin. This leads to insulin deficiency and thus a rise in the blood sugar level."



Is a diabetes test important?

Dr Jha further added that it's important for people who have tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus to get a diabetes test done. He further stressed even a 5-year-old kid who has tested positive should get tested as it will help in the treatment.

Signs and Symptoms of high blood sugar level

It's not easy to detect high blood sugar levels if a patient is tested COVID-19 positive, so it's best to get an HbA1c test done along with a blood sugar level test to get a clear picture of the average blood sugar level.

How to prevent high blood sugar level?

According to health experts, people who are suffering from high blood sugar and have also contracted coronavirus are advised to keep monitoring the blood sugar levels during the COVID recovery period.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv