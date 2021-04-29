COVID-19 Information: Patients after recovery are experiencing weakness, which is different according to the symptoms. Here's what you should do:

New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: Every day India is reporting more than 3 lakh active COVID-19 cases making the situation scary and tough. With every day spike in cases, things have started falling apart, hospitals are running out of beds, there is a shortage of oxygen, medicines and other medical facilities. However, out of fatalities and active cases, many patients are recovering from this deadly virus bravely.

Well, ever since the second wave of the pandemic has hit India, we are awaring people of this new strain, its symptoms, how to protect ourselves from COVID, and many more. However, we haven't aware people on the aftermaths of this deadly virus. Yes, you read that right, people who are recovering from the coronavirus are facing some issues, and it's necessary to eat right and healthy to recover.

Patients after recovery are experiencing weakness, which is different according to the symptoms, such as if one has mild COVID-19, it takes them around two weeks to recover. If a patient has moderate and severe infections then, it takes around four weeks. So those who are recovering from COVID-19, here's what you can do:

Eat Vegetables

Make sure you are eating a variety of seasonal vegetables as they are rich in vitamins and minerals which will boost your energy.

Eat Fruits

Add a variety of fresh fruits to your breakfast, such as apple, pomegranate, papaya, etc. If you don't like eating fruits, then drink fresh fruit juice. It will help you in overcoming your weakness.

Drink Water

Drink plenty of water as it's important to stay hydrated while you are recovering. You can also have coconut water, juices, etc.

Drink Warm Milk

Before going to sleep, make sure to drink warm milk with a pinch of turmeric mixed in the milk. This will strengthen your bones.

Eat Antioxidant and Protein-rich foods

Eating such foods will help in a speedy recovery, such as eggs, dairy products, fish, berries, etc. Also, keep having your vitamin C, multivitamins and zinc tablets as they will help in removing toxins from your body.

Do Excercise

Make sure you are doing lung or breathing exercise as it will strengthen your lungs.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv