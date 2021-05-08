COVID-19 Information: From using separate utensils to wearing masks, here are some easy hacks that can keep family safe:

New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: The second wave of COVID-19 is even more contagious than the last wave. Every passing of the day, the active number of cases is increasing along with the fatalities. Even hospitals are running out of beds, oxygen cylinders and other medical facilities due to the surge in cases. Owing to this reason, doctors have advised all the patients who are experiencing mild and moderate symptoms to stay at home and get themselves treated, but under the supervision of a doctor. Now with COVID-19 patients at home, it has made things quite riskier for other family members.

Apart from taking care of COVID-19 patient, it is also important to protect oneself from contracting the deadly virus. From using separate utensils to wearing masks, here are some easy hacks that can keep other members of the family safe:

Wear a mask

Isolation is not enough to keep the virus at bay. If you have a COVID patient at home then, make sure that everyone in the house is wearing the mask all time till he/she fully recovers. Avoid touching the mask, and do wash your hands after removing it.

Wash your hands and use gloves

When you have a COVID patient at home, you tend to come in contact with the patient, such as by giving food, medicines or helping in monitoring oxygen level, etc. In such situations, wear gloves and wash your hands thoroughly and frequently. Also, avoid touching your face, that is, eyes, nose and mouth.

Use and throw plates

It is advised that if you have a COVID patient at home then make sure you are using 'use and throw' plates and glass to give them food.

Clean surfaces

Make sure you are cleaning and disinfecting your house thoroughly, especially the frequently touched surfaces such as tabletop, doorknobs, remote, switchboards, taps, etc.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv