New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The second strain of COVID-19 is continuing to spread its wrath and how. The COVID-19 scenario this time is way more severe than before. In many cases, people are facing serious symptoms like lung infections, breathing issues and more. Be it the mutant strains being highly effective this time or the negligence of people to follow basic COVID-19 rules, the second wave of coronavirus has been way more dangerous and brutal than the first one.

How the double mutant virus became the reason for the rise in cases in India?

The country's double mutant virus which was recently announced as a 'variant of concern' had lead to the rise in COVID-19 cases all across the country. Not just the mutant strains are more contagious than the real one but can also gain strength and increase severity and risk for the people those who are in younger age-groups.

As per experts, the second wave of COVID-19 has shown a visible difference in the symptoms as compared to those which were there previously in the first wave. Check out some warning signs which differentiate the second wave with the first one:

Lung issues

In many cases, it has been seen that almost 25% of lungs have been affected by the mutant COVID-19 strain. And this is happening with young adults unlike the first wave where mostly the elders were in danger due to immunity. The lung-related issues are increasing so much so that the patient is being hospitalised and put on oxygen support. Meanwhile, breathlessness, chest pain and more are prominent signs of lung issues.

Low oxygen levels

Dipping oxygen level and experiencing breathlessness is another major issue that has come up in the second strain of COVID-19 virus. The constant need for people to seek supplementary oxygen support explains the current situation of the coronavirus infection's severity. In many cases, SP02 levels are dipping below 92% which is considered to be dangerous. Decrease in oxygen can even lead to multiple organ failure, lung damage and death.

First signs of infections

Unlike the last strain, this time, fever and cough are not the only signs of COVID-19 infection. In the second wave, the mutant strain of COVID-19 is even more powerful to attack one's body more severely. Many different kinds of symptoms have come into light this time which include bloodshot eyes, skin rashes, hearing loss etc.

Stomach symptoms

As many as 1/4th of the cases reported stomach-related problems or gastrointestinal symptoms. In these cases, chances are not just that they have been infected by COVID-19 virus but also that they have been affected by the mutant virus amidst the new strain of infections. diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, appetite loss and more are a few signals of stomach issues which can be COVID-19.

Weakness

Many coronavirus patients are experiencing no symptoms but weakness and fatigue. In a lot of cases, people are just complaining about feeling lethargic and tired which they ignore but later it is being found out that those are actually symptoms of COVID-19 infection.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal