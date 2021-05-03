COVID-19 Information: There are several early symptoms of COVID-19 and one of them is a dry cough. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the most common symptoms of coronavirus are fever, dry cough and fatigue. Know how to treat dry cough at home.

New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: The country has been grappling with the cascading impact of the second wave of coronavirus. As there is a high surge in COVID-19 cases, research of Business Standard suggests that one in every four people tested in India is a coronavirus positive case. There are several early symptoms of COVID-19 and one of them is a dry cough. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the most common symptoms of coronavirus are fever, dry cough and fatigue.

However, people can have a dry cough due to the change in weather and with the consumption of ice. Moreover, this could be the reason why you must be having a dry cough. Amidst the alarming situation, people must take care of their health, and for your help, here are some home remedies that you can follow to treat your dry cough:

1. Honey

In honey, there are various nutrients and it also has high-quality anti-oxidants, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. The high-quality properties can help to get rid of the irritation caused by the mucus. To cure the dry cough, people should add one tablespoon of honey to warm water and should drink twice a day.

2. Ginger

There are a number of health benefits of Ginger and it also contains medicinal properties in it. Ginger can help to soothe the irritation caused by mucus in the throat. All you need to do is to take the ginger syrup and mix it well with 1 tablespoon of honey and you need to swallow the 1 tablespoon amount and it will help you to treat dry cough.

3. Mulethi (Liquorice Root)

Mulethi has medicinal properties to treat dry cough and it also has high-quality properties like anti-oxidants, antibiotics and protein. All you need to do is take some Mulethi and boil it in water, after this you can add honey and lemon and stir it well, the consumption of Mulethi tea can help you to treat dry cough.

4. Tulsi

Tulsi is known as the immunity booster and it has plenty of medicinal benefits. Tulsi is filled with vitamin C and zinc and these properties can help you to treat influenza and dry cough.

5. Gargle of Salt Water

Gargling salt water is an age-old therapy to treat dry cough. All you need to do is to boil water and add one tablespoon of salt to it. After this, you need to gargle for 30 seconds. Tip: Do not swallow the saltwater as it can cause irritation.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. Jagran English does not independently vouch for the results of these home remedies. Prior consultation to a doctor is advised before doing any home remedy.)

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma