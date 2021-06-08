COVID-19 Information: These include mild and common side effects like fever, headache, pain, and swelling at the injection site, etc. The latest to be added to the list of side effects is an increase in blood pressure (BP)

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As India has speeded up its COVID-19 vaccination drive, several different side effects of the vaccines have come to light. These include mild and common side effects like fever, headache, pain, and swelling at the injection site, etc. The latest to be added to the list of side effects is an increase in blood pressure (BP). Several people have reported an increase in their blood pressure after getting the jab. Here's all you need to know about this:

Does the COVID-19 vaccine cause an increase in BP?

As per some reports from Switzerland, many people showed symptoms of hypertension within minutes of getting the vaccine. A small number of people who were given mRNA vaccines developed extreme hypertension soon after getting the vaccine. Most of them were males aged above 70. In addition, 8 out of 9 were had already been diagnosed with hypertension. Something similar has been observed in India too with people claiming a rise in their blood pressure post getting vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin.

Reasons behind increase in blood pressure after vaccination

Although, changes in blood pressure or hypertension haven't been listed as a side effect of any COVID-19 vaccines. However, the latest data from over the world present it as rare side-effects with additional symptoms like sweating, chest pain, and headache.

As per experts, hypertension or an increase in blood pressure may not be an obvious side-effect of the vaccine. Rather, they may be resulting from the stress related to taking the vaccine. Another cause could be the 'white-coat effect', which causes blood pressure readings to be relatively high in diagnostic settings, in comparison to other places.

What should heart patients do?

COVID-19 vaccine is completely safe for people suffering from heart ailments. A flare in blood pressure after getting the jab is rare and not a concerning side effect at the moment. This should not be used as a reason to delay the vaccination.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report. Prior consultation with a doctor is advisable before COVID-19 vaccination.)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan