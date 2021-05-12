COVID-19 Information: Global studies also show that the formation of blood clots which is also known as Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) is a prevalent medical condition in hospitalized patients.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Earlier this month, Ambarish Satwik, a vascular surgeon at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital posted a photo on Twitter of a blood clot that was formed in a COVID-19 patient. The surgeon said that the Coronavirus-induced infection does produce blood clots in COVID patients, although the chances are less likely in the case of arterial thrombosis.

"What Covid clots look like. Covid produces blood clots. The incidence of heart attack, stroke, or limb loss due to an arterial clot in Covid varies from 2%-5%. We pried these out of the lower limb arteries of a Covid patient. We were able to save the limb," Ambarish said.

What Covid clots look like. Covid produces blood clots. The incidence of heart attack, stroke, or limb loss due to an arterial clot in Covid varies from 2%-5%. We pried these out of the lower limb arteries of a Covid patient. We were able to save the limb. pic.twitter.com/TrKhVJmFdF — Ambarish Satwik (@AmbarishSatwik) May 5, 2021

Global studies also show that the formation of blood clots which is also known as Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) is a prevalent medical condition in hospitalized patients. The liquid or gel-like thrombus is caused due to the virus invading and damaging the endothelial cells which affect the clotting mechanism of the body.

The risk of blood clotting is higher in COVID-19 patients who have type-2 Diabetes Mellitus according to Dr. Amrish Kumar, consultant, cardiothoracic vascular department at Aakash Healthcare. Type-2 Diabetes Mellitus is a chronic condition that is responsible for the blood sugar level in the body.

In other words, if the body doesn’t produce enough insulin, the person is more likely to experience clotting of blood. Studies show an increase in blood clotting cases in the COVID-19 patients recently. According to a report as quoted by PTI around 20 to 30 per cent of patients develop this complication. The risk of forming a blood clot post contracting the virus is around 100 times higher more than ever.

Some of the common symptoms which might mean that you are at the risk of a blood clot are chest pain, constant palpitation, mild headache, or pain in the jaw. One should immediately see a doctor if they are experiencing these symptoms and are COVID positive. The doctor might advise you some screening tests to assess the condition.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha