New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: There is a wide spread panic among COVID-19 patients testing positive even after two weeks of medication. Many resorts to self-medication out of fear, however, it is advised against by doctors and experts.



In one such case, a patient, Srikanth told to The Times of India that when he did not test negative after 15 days of medication, he started taking his Covid medicines again but was told to immediately discontinue them by his doctor. Similarly, in another case, a patient tested positive in five RT-PCR tests taken over a duration of two months.

However, there is no need to panic in this case. Dr. Rahul Agarwal, consultant for internal medicine at Medicover Hospital, as quoted by The Times of India, says that the reason behind testing positive even after months of completing the medication could be due to residual RNA in the nasal mucosa. It could also mean that the result is false positive which indicates that the individual might not be infected.

In any case, taking the medication again is not advisable since the infectivity of the virus is reduced beyond 15 days. Patients continuing the medication on their own may develop digestive problems.

Experts say it is normal to test positive after 15 to 17 days of the medication. It is not a concerning situation. Therefore, people must not panic. Post this recovery period a patient cannot pass the infection to others and hence don’t need any medication according to Dr. Harikishan Boorugu, consultant physician at Yashoda Hospital, quoted by The Times of India.

Moreover, retesting for COVID again and again only leads to wasting the resources in the country when there is a dire shortage of Covid test kits.

On Wednesday India reported 3.62 lakh cases in the country. Kerala and Tamil Nadu recorded new highs with over 43,000 and 30,000 cases, respectively. On the other hand, Maharashtra’s count remained under 50,000 for the fourth consecutive day.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha