However, most of the symptoms of Typhoid are similar to that of coronavirus. Let us know what typhoid is and what are the symptoms and preventive measures of it.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Amid the times of coronavirus, people across the globe are ignoring every other disease and are only focusing on the symptoms of COVID-19. While the second wave of COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc, another disease that is troubling people apart from COVID-19 is Typhoid. Not all but many symptoms of Typhoid are similar to that of coronavirus and people are considering typhoid as COVID-19 as well.

For the unversed, Typhoid fever is caused due to bacterial infections in the digestive system and the bloodstream. Typhoid is a water and foodborne illness, in which a bacteria named Salmonella typhi affect the digestive system by entering the body through contaminated water and food.

What is Typhoid?

Typhoid is a bacterial disease caused by eating stale food or drinking contaminated water. Its bacteria, named Salmonella typhi, can enter the body through contaminated or water and food and affect the digestive system of our body. The Typhoid-causing bacteria remain alive for a week in water or dry surface and can infect anyone who comes in contact.

Symptoms of Typhoid:

Feeling weakness

Decreased appetite

Headache

Body pain

Cold and fever

Lethargy

Loose Motions

Problems in digestive system

Fever up to 102 degrees Celsius to 104 degrees Celsius

If you are having all these symptoms, first get yourself tested for COVID-19, and if tested negative, then immediately consult your doctor and start medication for Typhoid.

Precautions to take:

Take care of cleanliness

Wash hands with warm water and soap.

Drink hot water

Do not consume raw things.

Cook the food completely, avoid eating raw food.

Stay away from people so that the risk of spreading the infection is minimized.

Do not share food with others.

Avoid eating butter, pastries, ghee, fried foods and sweets etc.

Avoid eating heavy meat, fish and mutton.

Do not consume liquor, alcohol or cigarettes.

COVID-19 Symptoms:

Most common symptoms:

fever

dry cough

tiredness

Less common symptoms:

aches and pains

sore throat

diarrhoea

conjunctivitis

headache

loss of taste or smell

a rash on skin, or discolouration of fingers or toes

Serious symptoms:

difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

chest pain or pressure

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan