Amidst the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, breastfeeding mothers have a concern that if they have coronavirus they should breastfeed or not. And, to clear the doubts, we have complied some studies regarding breastfeeding in coronavirus.

New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: India is grappling with the second wave of coronavirus with daily cases breaching the mark of over 3.8 lakh cases. Amidst this, the breastfeeding mothers have a concern that if they have coronavirus they should breastfeed or not. And, to clear the doubts, we have complied some studies which will help you in knowing whether you should breastfeed or not.

According to CDC, there is no evidence that suggests that breastmilk spreads coronavirus. If you have COVID-19 and you choose to breastfeed, it is advisable to wash your hands for 20 seconds before breastfeeding and the mother should wear a mask while breastfeeding.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), the mother should not stop breastfeeding as there is no evidence of transmission of active coronavirus through breastfeeding.

If the mother has coronavirus, can she have skin-to-skin contact and breastfeed her newborn?

According to WHO, the mother should not avoid skin-to-skin contact with her newborn as it is associated with temperature control and it also reduces the mortality rate. Apart from this, there are also various benefits of skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding.

If you are too unwell to breastfeed the baby directly due to coronavirus complications? Here's what you can do:

According to WHO, if you are too unwell to breastfeed your newborn due to coronavirus complication, you can provide your baby breast milk through these methods:

*Expressing Milk

*Donor Human Milk

*Wet Nursing in which another woman breastfeeds the child

*Infant formula milk

If you had coronavirus due to which you stopped breastfeeding, when can you start breastfeeding again?

According to WHO, you can start breastfeeding whenever you feel like you can do it. Meanwhile, there is no evidence that breastfeeding changes the clinical course of COVID-19 in a mother.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma