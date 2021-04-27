Nebuliser is a machine that helps a patient to inhale the medication in the form of mist and that is inhaled to the lungs. This device is generally used for asthmatic patients and those who have respiratory disease. Read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Health Desk: Due to the massive spike in coronavirus cases, the country has been facing a shortage of liquid medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients. Social media is flooded with messages of people requesting oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators for their friends and family. However, amidst this, a video is doing rounds on the internet in which a young doctor from Faridabad's Sarvoday Hospital is claiming that an empty nebuliser can boost the oxygen levels in COVID19 patients and can be used as an alternative to oxygen concentrators and cylinders.

As soon as the video went viral, many doctors came forward and refuted Dr Alok's claim. Even, Sarvodaya Hospital did not back the doctor's claim and said that the video is in no way endorsed by Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad.

He is Dr Alok from Sarvodaya Hospital Faridabad.He has shown an excellent technique using ‘nebuliser’ to improve the levels of blood oxygen level. In today's scenario of Oxygen crisis this can save lives of many. Request everyone to watch it once.



In the viral video, Dr Alok said that he can't see people doing anything and everything for oxygen cylinders and he just can't see it, thus to help people he has a simple trick that people can use. He further said, "this is my nebuliser machine, and we don't need to add anything to it, all you need to do is to connect it and wear it and you just need to sit and you will be able to get oxygen from the air. Adding further to it, he said, "don't put your life in danger by rushing for oxygen cylinders, stay at home, Thank you."

After the video went viral, many doctors started commenting on it and they refuted his claim. Dr Aviral Vatsa of the National Health Service, Scotland said, "A nebuliser provides nebules of the medicine and pushes them a bit. It cannot fulfil the oxygen requirement. In fact, at times, you need to connect it to oxygen."

Dr Arvinder Singh Soin, Group Chairman, Liver Transplantation at Medanata said, "The video demonstrating a purported technique that can substitute a nebulizer machine for an oxygen cylinder to improve blood oxygen levels is totally baseless. It should be discredited."

Later, Dr Alok released yet another video in which he apologised for sharing the video and said that a nebuliser is not an alternative for an oxygen cylinder or concentrators. Adding further to it, Dr Alok said that he wanted to convey some other message but he couldn't frame it well."

The video demonstrating a purported technique that can substitute a nebulizer machine for an oxygen cylinder to improve blood oxygen levels is totally baseless. It should be discredited. — Dr. Arvinder Singh Soin (@ArvinderSoin) April 24, 2021

What is Nebuliser?

Nebuliser is a machine that helps a patient to inhale the medication in the form of mist and that is inhaled to the lungs. This device is generally used for asthmatic patients and those who have respiratory disease.

