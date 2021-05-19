COVID-19 Information: Thus, vaccines are out here to save lives more than preventing the Covid infection. The fundamental question arises, how one can prevent contracting Covid infection after taking vaccine shots.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Doctors, scientists and virologists worldwide have asserted time and again that no vaccine can provide absolute protection from Covid-19. Getting vaccinated, however, means that one will be able to avoid serious Covid-19 infection requiring hospitalisation. Thus, vaccines are out here to save lives more than preventing the Covid infection. The fundamental question arises, how one can prevent contracting Covid infection after taking vaccine shots.

1. Don’t be complacent

Dr Jugal Kishore, Head Professor of Community Medicine at New Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital told Dainik Jagran that if one becomes complacent in terms of irregular wearing of masks or personal hygiene, then the person risks being infected by Covid. The severity of infection, after taking the vaccine shot however remains low in most cases.

2. Single-dose gives protection for several months

Dr Kishore, pointing towards Centre’s recent decision to expand the interval between two Covishield doses from 4-6 weeks earlier to 12-16 weeks now, says that most people achieve protection from Covid-19 for several months after the first shot. Thus, people should take at least one dose of the vaccine.

3. Vaccines give stronger protection’

The vaccine hesitancy across India and beyond has been complemented by the assertion that people once infected by Covid develop antibodies and thus don’t require to be vaccinated. Dr. Tom Friedman, former Director of the US Center for Disease Control strongly suggests even the Covid recovered people to get vaccinated.

“Both vaccination and natural infection prompt your body to make antibodies. But unlike the virus, vaccines don’t stay in your body and don’t make you sick and they give you stronger protection,” Dr. Freidman wrote on Twitter.

4. When a person is considered fully vaccinated?

According to the US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, in all two-dose vaccine regimes, a person can be considered fully vaccinated only after two weeks of having taken the second dose of vaccine. The vaccines in use in India – Covishield, Covaxin and Russia-made Sputnik-V – are all two-dose vaccines.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan