New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: With the high number of Coronavirus cases mounting every day, the emphasis now remains on early diagnosis and starting the treatment at the right time. Under the present situation, it has become important, more than ever, to monitor even the slightest symptoms and take necessary precautions. Here are some of the common mistakes people make which lead to severe COVID-related complications.

Ignoring mild symptoms

The majority of the COVID-19 cases start with mild symptoms. However, the new variants of the virus can turn the mild infection into a severe one requiring hospitalization. Severe conditions like cytokine storm, happy hypoxia have become common in Covid infected patients today. That’s why doctors suggest taking early precautions from Day 1. Monitoring of temperature and other unlikely symptoms constantly is a must one should do.

Living in denial

Lack of awareness or denial is the biggest mistake that can cost a life. It is important to look out for common or unusual symptoms of COVID-19 and be aware of them. It is equally important not to belittle even mild infection as it may turn uncontrollable later. Timely direction can prevent from inviting serious complications. That’s why starting the due course of treatment on time is non-negotiable.

Starting steroid treatment too soon

Steroids are prescribed in many cases of hospitalized patients to control inflammation. However, not all COVID patients require them. Using steroids without consultation in mild cases can pose various other problems like Black Fungus. Patients should also take medication which is prescribed by the treating doctor.

Not consulting a COVID specialist in time

Another mistake that people who test COVID positive make is to consult with doctors late. Seeking guidance from a specialized doctor can help your recover fast. You must consult a doctor from day 1 if you have tested positive for the virus.

Delay in testing

Because of the confusing nature of the Coronavirus as its symptoms are very similar to the flu, people often delay testing. You must take the doctor’s guidance in diagnosing your symptoms and get tested if necessary. In milder cases self-isolation also works well.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha