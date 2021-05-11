COVID-19 Information: The new variants of COVID-19 are affecting children in large numbers according to recent reports. A fresh surge in COVID-19 cases was seen primarily due to children turning symptomatic.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Children, who were unaffected by the first wave of COVID-19 are now at the risk of getting exposed to the virus in the second wave and it has already become a serious cause of concern for parents. The new variants of COVID-19 are affecting children in large numbers according to recent reports.

A fresh surge in COVID-19 cases was seen primarily due to children turning symptomatic. The B.1.1.7 and India’s B.1.617 variant of the virus are said to be specifically dangerous for kids as young as 1 or 16 years of age. Here are 5 commonly reported symptoms you need to look out for to keep your child safe:

Fever:

Fever is the most common symptom of COVID-19 reported in kids and adults alike. While a moderately high fever could signify regular viral illness circulating nowadays, persistent fever lasting more than 5 days accompanied by weakness, chills, and pain could mean that the child has contracted the virus. In this case, immediate specialized care should be sought.

Stomach Ache

If your child is experiencing stomach ache continuously, it could be because of the Gastrointestinal symptoms of COVID which have become increasingly prevalent in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and is also affecting more children. The symptoms include bloating, abdominal cramps, or a feeling of heaviness in the stomach. Many children have also reported a loss of appetite, which could be a sign you must pay attention to.

Diarrhoea

A feeling of vomiting or the occurrence of the loose and watery stool are significant signs of the virus that have been reported by many kids recently. It could mean that the virus has started to attach itself to ACE2 (Angiotensin-converting enzyme) receptors present in the gut linings of your child which leads to inflammation and digestive issues.

Cold and cough

Persistent cold and cough, although not very common, also indicate a sign of infection in the upper respiratory tract in children. However, the reported cases suggest that these symptoms are milder in kids as compared to adults. Even shortness of breath or chest pain is rarely observed in children.

Skin rashes

While skin rashes were mostly observed in COVID-19 infected adults earlier, children are also prone to it now. Any sign of sudden discolouration of the skin, red rashes, or bumpy skin should be immediately consulted as it could also be a sign of warning.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha