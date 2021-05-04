COVID-19 Information: A pulse oximeter is a machine that monitors the oxygen level of a person. This device also monitors the pulse rate of the human body.

During the coronavirus pandemic, many people are checking their temperature and oxygen level regularly to keep a check on the symptoms of coronavirus. According to the research of Washington State University, "taking temperature is less likely to indicate the infection in older people. On the other hand, a pulse oximeter should be used."

Here is a step-wise guide on how to use pulse oximeter:

Step 1: You need to remove any nail polish or false nails and if your hands are cold then you need to warm them.

Step 2: Now, you need to rest for at least 5 minutes before taking the measurement.

Step 3: Now, rest your hand on your chest at heart level and then hold it still.

Step 4: Next step is to switch on the oximeter and place it on your middle or index finger.

Step 5: You need to keep the oximeter in a place for at least a minute or longer as the reading takes time.

Step 6: Now, you need to record the highest result once it has not changed in 5 seconds.

Step 7: Now, you need to identify each reading carefully.

Step 8: You need to start recording it from baseline and record it three times a day at the same times. Take extra measures if you feel the change in your health.

Step 9: If you feel ill, can not complete short sentences while resting, due to breathlessness or when your oxygen level is 92 per cent or less, then you need to call 1075.

The pulse oximeter is used to measure the oxygen level (oxygen saturation) of the blood. But do you know how does it work? Take a look! #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/YAToaH8hIq — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 24, 2021

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma