COVID-19 Information: Here we have jotted down few important points that one should keep in mind while taking steam. Read on

New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: COVID-19 is getting serious and deadly with every passing of the day, and the government is every time issuing precautionary measures on how to keep oneself safe. Among all, one measure is widely recommended, that is, steam inhalation. According to several studies, steam inhalation can help in reducing the effects of COVID-19. Well, many have nullified this claim, however, doctors are still recommending it as one measure.

However, not many know how to take steam properly because several steaming cases were reported in India and abroad where adults and kids suffered a burn. So it's necessary to follow certain procedure while inhaling steam.

Here we have jotted down few points that one should keep in mind while taking steam:

1. Keep the hot water away from the children reach

2. Make sure the hot water is not filled up to the brim of a utensil.

3. Sit with a towel on your lap as well to avoid any accident

4. Do not take steam more than twice a day, otherwise, it will affect your face and neck.

5. Make sure your eyes are shut while inhaling steam.

6. Inhale the steam slowly and deep through the nose for at least five minutes.

Does steam inhalation helps in curing COVID-19?

Steam inhalation can help in reducing the effects of COVID-19 viral, but it cannot completely cure the deadly virus. Neither US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) nor World Health Organisation has recommended steam inhalation in preventing COVID-19.

The best way to keep yourself safe from the COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing hands regularly, maintaining distance in public and using sanitiser when needed.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv