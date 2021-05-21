COVID-19 Information: In such a situation, it is important to know what kind of symptoms may indicate a threat to your health so that timely precautions can prevent them from turning dangerous.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: While most Coronavirus symptoms tend to be milder in nature and people recover through them with special care and treatment. For the remaining cases, the virus causes symptoms that could turn severe and may even impact the vital organs of your body. In such a situation, it is important to know what kind of symptoms may indicate a threat to your health so that timely precautions can prevent them from turning dangerous. Here are three major Covid-19 symptoms you should never take lightly:

A settled fever that comes back

Although fever is a common symptom of Covid-19. However, its persistent nature isn’t a good sign to ignore. If you experience a low-grade rise in your body temperature which doesn’t come down even after 5-6 days of contracting the virus it might become a matter of concern. Experts say during to first 7 days of the infection Covid patients must take a note of how long the fever lasts. If the fever seems to come back a day or two after settling down medical attention may be needed.

A deep hacking cough

A strong, irritating, and persistent cough that doesn’t seem to go away is yet another Covid symptom that infected patients may commonly develop. However, if you experience the sensation of a deep hacking cough that produces zero phlegm, it may be a warning sign. This may indicate trouble with your lungs and respiratory organs. Hacking cough accompanied by shortness of breath and irritation could also indicate the presence of Covid induced pneumonia.

Chest congestion

Another pressing symptom of Covid-19 is chest congestion or any kind of discomfort in the chest. A sensation of pain or disturbance in the chest anytime from the starting of the infection till the end of recovery shouldn’t be ignored. This is because the Covid-19 virus is primarily said to attack the upper respiratory tract of our body and experiencing congestion in the chest or a shooting pain might mean that the virus is spreading to the lower tracts and getting worse.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan