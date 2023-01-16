Covid-19 In India: 5 Most Effective Preventive Measures To Protect Yourself Advised By Health Expert

THE CASES of Covid-19 in India are witnessing a reduction from the past few days with the country reporting around 114 new cases, according to the Union Health Ministry updates data on Monday. With this, the country's active caseload declined to 2,119. A decrease of 30 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in 24 hours. According to the ministry's website, 220.17 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

However, one must be well aware of signs and symptoms to detect the infection as early as possible. Moreover, an individual should follow the government guidelines for protection against Covid-19. The World Health Organisation guidelines for Covid include:

Getting vaccinated

Keeping a physical distance of at least 1 metre from others

Avoiding crowded places and close contacts

Cleaning and washing hands frequently

Wearing a mask, covering mouth and nose

If you develop symptoms or test positive for COVID-19, self-isolate until you recover

Other than this, we can take some preventive measures to make sure to stay away from Covid infections and keep our family also protected. In an exclusive conversation with Dr Rahul Sharma, Additional Director - Pulmonology & Critical Care, Fortis Hospital, Noida, he provided some measures to protect against and prevent the Covid-19 virus. Read below:

1. It is very necessary to take your vaccine booster.

2. The risk population are those who are old age, having diseases like diabetes, heart disease, cancer, joint problems, lung disease and kidney disease. Precautions must be taken by all irrespective of underlying disease because you can always be a carrier to transmit this infection even if not get the symptoms.

3. BF. 7 has symptoms like any common cold like fever, body ache, cough, and throat irritation. There is very little loss of taste and smell is reported.

4. Use a mask if you are going to a crowded place, avoid going to large gatherings, use hand sanitisers, and maintain social distancing, if you have symptoms; immediately test yourself and home isolate.

5. The booster dose should be taken by all. The side effects are minimal and easily manageable.