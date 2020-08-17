The global case count of COVID-19 has crossed the grim milestone of 21.6 million infections, with close to eight lakh deaths worldwide.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The global push in the vaccine trials continues to be led amid consistent skepticism from across the world as far as their long term effectiveness on the human body is concerned against the contagious COVID-19. However, a latest study from a US-based institution involving both Serological as well as RT-PCR methods has dropped key insights into effectiveness of a potential COVID-19 vaccine on human bodies, dispensing an air of relief worldwide as far as the final push for a successful COVID-19 vaccine is concerned.

The study involved 122 crew members of a fishing vessel that left from a port in USA’s Seattle. It was found that during the 18 days of its time in the sea, 104 of the 122 crew members ended up being infected by COVID-19 due to a single source of infection. Out of which three people who were earlier infected by Coronavirus, stayed protected from the viral infection, implying that antibodies are enough to fight off COVID-19. The rest of the 16 crew members stayed protected of the virus, because serologically they were found to have antibodies against Coronavirus.

What does it mean?

1. First and foremost, having antibodies is enough to protect a person from COVID-19 infection.

2. Second of all, the skepticism around the effectiveness of a potential COVID-19 vaccine does not stand vindicated. Since vaccines are being developed specifically to generate the antibodies, the mass immunity against COVID-19 no more remains a distant skeptical reality.

What does it mean for Indian metropolises with significant antibody count?

Two major Serological studies have been conducted in Delhi and Mumbai, the two biggest virus hotspots in the nation of 1.38 billion people, with the second serological surveys’ results awaited in both the cities.

The representative Serological data for Delhi released last month revealed that roughly a fourth of Delhi’s population had developed antibodies against COVID-19.

However, Serological data for Mumbai was not representative for the complete city of Mumbai per se, but the areas which were previously the cause of worry for the authorities had surprisingly big figures as for the people carrying antibodies against COVID-19. For instance, over 57% of the people in the slums of Chembur, Dahisar and Matunga were found having developed antibodies against COVID-19.

The study when put in perspective for Delhi and Mumbai, implies that at least these many populations are confirmed to have been protected of COVID-19. However, one of the researchers have said that more data needs to come for a properly streamlined conclusion in this regard, with the current findings being no less than significant.

