So far, the scientists are yet to find the evidence so as to know whether the body has the memory of confronting SARS-CoV-2 or not.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Atlanta, USA-based Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said last week that people who test positive for COVID-19, once recovered, do not need to quarantine or get tested again for up to three months as long as they do not develop the symptoms.

The updated CDC guidelines are further vindicated by a Research published in New England Journal of Medicine last month, in which the Researchers observed a set of recovered COVID-19 patients for up to 86 days, and found the average half-life for IgG antibody as 36 days. IgG is a necessary antibody for short-term immunity. So far, the scientists are yet to find the evidence so as to know whether the body has the memory of confronting SARS-CoV-2 or not, to annihilate it the next time it hits the body.

Another significant study from New York’s Mount Sinai Health system, involving the dataset of 19,860 people, published in medrxiv, says that “SARS-CoV-2 infection induces robust, neutralizing antibody responses that are stable for at least three months.” That’s how the short-term immunity has been ascertained in the scientific community.

COVID-19 and long term immunity/memory immunity

A study published in ‘Nature’ journal suggests that T-cells in our body (which are responsible for memorising an external attack by an infective agent to destroy next time it tries to infect the body again) are able to recognise the N-proteins attached on SARS-CoV-2, and thus an effective confrontational mechanism against the virus seems to have been developing in the body at varying levels of completion. So even if the IgG antibodies live up to three months, as CDC suggests, but the memory T-cells are out there in the body to protect one from the second infection of COVID-19. The same stands true as far as the effectiveness of vaccines is concerned. Since the body will be either exposed to a weakened COVID-19 or in one way or other induction of long term immunity (based on memory of immune system) will be done through them.

Other researches from Italy and France, based on the data from Serological studies have, however, highlighted that it is “highly possible” that since varied number of people in different parts of the world are able to defeat novel Coronavirus just within its asymptomatic phase, human body may have the memory of confronting a viral infection similar to the one caused by SARS-CoV-2, due to which many people are able to get over the virus easily.

