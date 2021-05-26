Press Information Bureau (PIB) took to its official social media handle and informed that whether the information is correct or not. Scroll down to read more about the same in detail.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk:

Ever since the Covid-19 vaccination was launched in India by the government, various speculation around its efficacy has been made in the country. Despite the assurance by doctors and medical councils, fake news and misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccines continue to spread on social media platforms. Recently, a WhatsApp forward was widely circulated in which an alleged statement by the eminent French virologist and Nobel Prize Winner Luc Montagnier, is quoted saying “all (Coronavirus) vaccinated people will die in 2 years."

The viral WhatsApp forward reads: “All Vaccinated people will die within 2 years: Nobel Prize Winner Luc Montagnier has confirmed that there is no chance of survival for people who have received any form of the vaccine. In the shocking interview, the world’s top virologist stated blankly: there is no hope, and no possible treatment for those who have been vaccinated already. We must be prepared to incinerate the bodies. The scientific genius backed claims of other pre-eminent virologists after studying the constituents of the vaccine. They will all die from antibody dependent enhancement. Nothing more can be said."

Fact checking this WhatsApp forward, Press Information Bureau (PIB) clarified via its official Twitter handle that this is fake news. It appealed people not the fall for the misinformation and assured that the Covid-19 vaccines are completely safe to take. The agency also asked people not to forward the fake news. “Do not forward this image” the caption of the Tweet read.

An image allegedly quoting a French Nobel Laureate on #COVID19 vaccines is circulating on social media



The claim in the image is #FAKE. #COVID19 Vaccine is completely safe



Do not forward this image#PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/DMrxY8vdMN — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 25, 2021

This is not the first time WhatsApp forwards spreading misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccines have been circulated on social media platforms. Earlier, also the government and fact checking agencies have busted various fake news regarding the side effects of Coronavirus and its vaccines.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Wednesday said that a total of 20,06,62,456 people have been vaccinated so far in India including 20,39,087 people who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal