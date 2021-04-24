Coronavirus dominantly affects the respiratory system and due to this people have started practising breathing exercises which help to strengthen the respiratory system and helps to fight the complication of COVID19. Check out the types of breathing exercises.

New Delhi| Jagran Health Desk: India is dealing with the second wave of coronavirus pandemic with daily cases crossing the mark of over 3 lakh cases. Amid this, people are trying every bit to protect themselves from the deadly pathogen. Coronavirus dominantly affects the respiratory system and due to this people have started practising breathing exercises which help to strengthen the respiratory system and helps to fight the complication of coronavirus. Apart from this, breathing exercises also reduce stress, anxiety and calms down the body.

Here are 5 types of breathing exercises that you can practice to strengthen your respiratory system:

1. Qigong Belly Breathing

In this exercise, you need to sit down and practice it. Here's how you can do it:

Step 1: You need to relax your body.

Step 2: Now, straight your back, close your eyes and breathe as you do for few minutes.

Step 3: Now, keep one hand on your chest and the other one on your lower abdomen.

Step 4: Next step is to breathe slowly nine to ten times.

2. Pursed lip breathing

This breathing exercise is an effective way that helps to boost the oxygen level.

Step 1: You need to seat in a comfortable position.

Step 2: Now, you need to breathe slowly several times with your mouth closed.

Step 3: The next step is to purse your lips and exhale.

Step 4: Now, repeat the process several times.

3. Om breathing exercise

Step 1: You need to sit with a straight back.

Step 2: Now, you need to place each one hand on the sides of your lower abdomen.

Step 3: Now, breath deeply and slowly through your nose and keep your mouth closed.

Step 4: Now, exhale while saying, Om.

Step 5: Now, repeat this process nine to ten times.

4. Kapalbharti Pranayam

Step 1: You need to sit comfortably in a knee tucked one above another position.

Step 2: Now, take a deep breath and exhale.

Step 3: Repeat this for a few minutes.

5. Ocean Breath

Step 1: You need to sit in a comfortable position on the ground.

Step 2: Now, take a long breath in and out through your mouth.

Step 3: Now, repeat this process for a while.

Step 4: After this, you need to repeat the process, but this time you need to breathe through your nose.

Step 5: Repeat this nine to ten times.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma