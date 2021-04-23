A new study suggests that women who are pregnant and are infected with coronavirus are at a high risk of developing complication for both mother and baby, here's all you need to know.

Due to the massive surge in coronavirus cases in the country, there is a hue and cry across the nation about the current situation of COVID-19. People are at an all-time high risk of getting infected with the deadly pathogen. Meanwhile, a new study suggests that women who are pregnant and are infected with coronavirus are at a high risk of developing complication for both mother and baby.

According to a new study published by JAMA Pediatrics, pregnant women are at high risk for developing complications during pregnancy like preeclampsia, eclampsia and maternal deaths.

What is Preeclampsia?

Preeclampsia is a complication in which pregnant women face high blood pressure and it could also damage the liver and kidneys.

What is Eclampsia?

Eclampsia is a condition in which the mother and her baby are at high risk of facing seizures. In this the women faces, abdominal pain, and high blood pressure,

What are the risks during pregnancy?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pregnant women are at high risk of facing respiratory complications. The study also suggests that pregnant women with coronavirus are likely to have a premature birth.

Does the COVID-19 affect the developing baby?

According to the study, the risk of passing coronavirus from mother to baby is very low. The research also suggests that babies born to mothers who have coronavirus are not found to be positive after birth.

How can a pregnant woman with COVID prevent the spread of transmission?

*Pregnant women should follow the medication suggested by their gynaecologist.

*They should contact their gynaecologist through the phone.

*Pregnant women are suggested to follow the same procedure as others to prevent the spread by quarantining themselves, washing hands frequently, sanitising, using face masks, and following other measures.

Apart from this, if pregnant women with coronavirus are facing a complication in breathing, they should practice breathing exercises. Recently, Union Health Ministry also advised the coronavirus patients who are in-home quarantine to practice prone lying. This position improves breathing and it also helps in ventilation.

However, if you face severe complications, you should immediately contact your gynaecologist.

