New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The second wave of COVID-19 is creating havoc in the nation as over 4 lakh cases are being reported every day. Owing to this, hospitals are running out of medical facilities such as medical oxygen, beds, medicines, etc. As the government has allowed people above the age of 18 years to get vaccinated, there are some doubts among people regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and its side effects. So to clear the doubts, Fortis hospital's Senior Consultant (Pulmonology), Dr Bharat Gopal, has answered some of the most asked questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccine available in India

- Covishield

- Covaxin

When to get a second jab?

Covaxine- As recommended by doctors, the second jab of vaccine can take between 4 to 6 weeks.

Covishield- Those who have taken the first jab of Covishield are advised to take the second jab of the vaccine between four to eight weeks.

Can we mix and match the vaccine during the second dose?

No, people are strictly advised to get the second dose of the same vaccine as the first dose. Otherwise, it may have a negative impact on the body.

When can we get the COVID-19 vaccine after having COVID?

According to the Ministry of Health, corona patients are advised to wait for at least 14 days after recovering from COVID-19 to get vaccinated because their immune system is weak. As per studies, it is advised that patients who have tested negative from COVID-19 should wait for at least 2 to 8 weeks before getting the jab.

When should the COVID-19 patient be hospitalised?

As per experts, only patients who are experiencing severe symptoms are required to be hospitalised. Patients with moderate and mild symptoms should quarantine themselves at home.

Can pets also have COVID-19?

According to CDC, there are only a few cases that reported pets being tested COVID-19 positive. However, studies claim that, unlike humans, pets cannot spread the disease either to animals or to humans.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv