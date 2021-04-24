COVID Treatment: There is a massive shortage of Tocilizumab injection and its only importer Cipla has also said that they do not know when the stock would be refilled, here's all you need to know.

New Delhi| Jagran Health Desk: Amid the massive surge of coronavirus cases in the country, the demand for Tocilizumab injection has escalated. With daily cases breaching the mark of over 3.4 lakh cases, the antiviral drug has been facing an extreme shortage in the country.

What is Tocilizumab?

This is an antiviral injection which is used for severe coronavirus patients who are admitted to ICU and this injection shot needs to be given to them within 24 to 48 hours when there is no improvement in the condition of the patient.

When is this injection used?

The Tocilizumab injection is used for inflammatory conditions. This injection cannot be used in patients who have fungal infections, tuberculosis and bacterial infections.

What are the recommended doses of this injection?

The recommended dose of this injection is 4 to 6 mg/kg (400 mg in 60 kg adult) in 100 ml NS over 1 hour.

How does Tocilizumab work?

This drug calms the inflammatory storm in the respiratory system by blocking IL-6 receptors.

What is the price of Tocilizumab?

The price of Tocilizumab is Rs 40,600.

Are there any alternative to Tocilizumab injection?

There are several drugs that can be used as an alternative for Tocilizumab injection. Following are the details about them:

Dexamethasone

Dexamethasone is a drug that is used for critically ill coronavirus patients. According to WHO's Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, this is a drug that has life-saving potential.

Remdesivir

This is an antiviral drug that saw a massive escalation in its demand amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. This drug is used for the treatment of critical coronavirus patient.

Sarilumab

This drug is an arthritis drug and is being used to treat coronavirus critical patients. This drug work against the protein IL-6 and helps the body to fight the coronavirus. This drug works by stopping the mounting of cytokine in the body in severe coronavirus patients.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma