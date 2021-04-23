COVID-19 Symptoms: The acute oxygen shortage in several states has forced many hospitals to stop the admission of COVID-19 patients, forcing their family members and friends to give them treatment at their homes.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: India has been facing an acute shortage of medical oxygen, making it difficult for health authorities to cure severe and critical COVID-19 patients. Amid the unprecedented situation, the central government on Friday asked states and union territories (UTs) to ensure that oxygen tankers, meant for any place, are not stopped or should not get stranded.

Meanwhile, the acute oxygen shortage in several states has forced many hospitals to stop the admission of COVID-19 patients, forcing their family members and friends to give them treatment at their homes. For all such COVID-19 patients who are under home quarantine, we at English Jagran have compiled the symptoms of oxygen shortage in blood that will help them get a quick proper treatment:

1. Breathlessness:

Breathlessness is the most common symptoms that your blood oxygen levels are dropping. However, that does not mean that every COVID-19 patient needs to get admitted if he or she is facing breathlessness. Experts suggest that blood oxygen levels should be continuously monitored but a patient should be hospitalised only if his or her situation is critical.

2. High fever:

High fever is another symptom that the blood oxygen levels of a COVID-19 patient is falling. Therefore, experts suggest that the body temperature of a COVID-19 patient should be continuously monitored.

3. Frequent coughing:

If a COVID-19 patient is coughing frequently, then it could be another symptom that his or her blood oxygen level is falling. In such a situation, people should consult a doctor and give the necessary treatment to the patient.

4. High blood pressure:

High blood pressure is another symptom of a fall in blood oxygen levels. Therefore, it is advised to continuously monitor the blood pressure of a COVID-19 patient.

5. Restlessness:

If a COVID-19 patient is feeling restlessness, then it could be another symptom that his or her blood oxygen levels are falling and immediate treatment needs to be given to him or her.

6. Chest pain:

If a COVID-19 patient is feeling chest pain, then it is also a symptom of a fall in blood oxygen levels.

7. Confusion:

Low oxygen level in blood can also affect the thinking capability of a person, making them feel confused. In such a situation, people should continuously monitor a COVID-19 patient and check whether he or she is confused or is losing his or her capability of thinking.

How can I check the oxygen level in my blood?

The easiest way to check oxygen level in blood at home is via pulse oximeter. If your saturation is between 95 to 100 per cent, then you are normal. However, readings below 94 are dangerous and can lead to hypoxemia. If the readings are below 85, then it means that a patient needs medical aid immediately.

How can I improve blood oxygen level at home?

As per the latest guidelines released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, blood oxygen levels can be improved via proning. Apart from that, a person should stay hydrated and consume iron-rich foods to improve their blood oxygen levels.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma