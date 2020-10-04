To boost the immunity we have come up with 5 certain things that you need to follow to boost your immunity.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people are getting more concerned about their health and it has surely made them follow some of the healthiest habits. From exercising to having kadha, people are doing their best to boost their immunity.

However, no vaccine is found to beat the coronavirus yet, a strong immune system can work as a shield against the infection. The experts say that a strong immunity is not built in a day but it develops by the time. To boost the immunity we have come up with 5 certain things that you need to follow to boost your immunity.

1. Start doing Yoga

Yoga is the easiest form of exercise and to do this ayurveda recommended exercise you don't need to get out of the house as you can do it in your home too. All you need to do these asanas is a mat. By doing yoga you can make your muscles stiff and improve the blood flow to the brain.

2. Oil Pulling

For those unaware, oil pulling is an ancient technique that requires you to swish cold-pressed virgin coconut oil for about 4-6 minutes in the mouth. The experts say that the lauric acid in the oil breaks the fatty layer of bacteria in the mouth and kills them. It is also recommended by the Ministry of Ayush.

3. Do Hydrate yourself

As we all know the key to good health is good hydrating diet. Having two glass of water right after you get up will make you healthy. To give it a tweak you can also have some honey water, haldi water and do not forget to drink it in the morning to get the best result.

4. Exercise!

30 minutes of exercise in the morning can boost one's energy for the rest of the day. Exercising in the morning is the best way to beat lethargy. For the start, you can begin with basics like walking, jogging, cycling etc and it will increase your intensity and will help to boost the immunity.

5. Do not skip Breakfast

The most important meal of the day is breakfast and having a wholesome breakfast that includes protein, carbs, and fat will keep you energised all day. The fancy your breakfast plate is the healthy you become, as including fruits, juice and sprouts in your breakfast can help you boost the immunity.

