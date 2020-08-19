New Delhi | Jagran News Desk:

Coronavirus pandemic has dragged the world under a major economic crisis, various sectors have been devastatingly affected because of the pandemic. Out of which, the tourism industry is prominently affected as the world has been forced to stay in lockdown for more than 4 months. There are many countries around the world, which are heavily dependent on the tourism industry for their economic balance and now, due to its deterioration, they are facing huge economic losses. According to the reports, this sector has been providing 33 crore jobs across the world.

According to reports, in India, the travel and tourism industry accounts for 6.8 percent of the total economy. Also, India’s emplacement is widely dependent on tourism, around 39,821 people also get income from this industry. India also faced a huge loss from international tourism as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced countrywide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus. Due to the lockdown, the tourism industry sees about 70 per cent job loss.

World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) report said that the 12 per cent of the people in India are from Bangladesh, 9 per cent from the US, 6 per cent from the UK, 2 per cent from Canada, 2 per cent from Australia and 69 per cent from other countries of the world came to visit. However, 83 percent of spending in the travel and tourism sector in India is domestic, while 17 percent of spending is international.

The report published by World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) stated that Mexico had suffered badly with 15.5 percent of its GDP dependent on the travel and tourism industry

Apart from Mexico, Spain and Italy are the worst affected countries. European countries have the biggest tourism sector and a large part of their revenue had been dependent on this sector. According to a report by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), tourism contributed 14.3 percent of Spain's GDP last year and it accounted for 13 percent of Italy's GDP.

The European countries have imposed the biggest lockdown and their citizens were restricted to stay at home exempting food and other necessities. However, Spain and Italy are now trying to get their tourism sector on track. Italy has opened its international borders and has been keeping necessary precautions to protect the nation from 2 waves.

Interestingly, coronavirus pandemic could not affect the world's largest, America, at a huge level. However, The tourism industry in the US accounts for 8.6 percent of GDP, with the main components being hotels, travel agents, airlines and restaurants.

Posted By: Srishti Goel