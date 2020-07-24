Preliminary results of the Phase-I and Phase-II clinical trials had deemed it safe for humans, with ‘safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic’ response.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pune-based Serum Institute of India has started to manufacture millions of doses of Oxford-Astrazenca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, after receiving “double immunity” clinical trial results on 20th July.

Media reports have suggested that Serum Institute will manufacture 2-3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by August-end. Preliminary results of the Phase-I and Phase-II clinical trials had deemed it safe for humans, with ‘safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic’ response.

Suresh Jadhav, Executive Director of Serum Institute told The Hindu that the vaccine-maker is currently ensuring the requirements of a commercial-scale batch for Phase-III trials.

“Based on the safety and immunogenicity data of the phase-3 trial carried out in India, we will trigger the production of the vaccines even before the results are formally available,” Jadhav was quoted as saying in the newspaper.

Earlier Adar Poonawala, the Chief Executive Officer of Serum Institute of India, had said that as part of the phase-III trials of Oxford-Astrazeneca's vaccine candidate, Covishield, around 4,000-5,000 people in Pune and Mumbai will be injected with the vaccine.

Poonawala also said that SII aims at manufacturing 300-400 million doses of this vaccine as soon as it gets through the licensure examination. The reports suggest that if things go as planned, then the vaccine will cost less than Rs 1,000 in India.

Serum Institute continues to be in talk with other vaccine developers as well, as far as manufacturing part of concerned. World's biggest vaccine maker, Serum Institute of India produces over 1.5 billion vaccine doses of different vaccines. The vaccine maker has exclusively partnered with Oxford University's Jenner Institute and AstraZeneca for the mass production of their potential COVID-19 vaccine.

